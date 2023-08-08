Portuguese / English

Israeli settler violence rocks the West Bank

A particularly bad week for Israeli settler violence in the occupied West Bank has left a Palestinian teenager dead, a 4-year-old in intensive care, and more attempts to move Palestinian shepherds off their farm land
August 8, 2023 at 9:36 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, Palestine, Videos & Photo Stories
August 8, 2023 at 9:36 am

READ: Palestinian teen, 17, dies after being shot by Israel settler 

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastPalestineVideos & Photo Stories
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments