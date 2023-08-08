Israeli settler violence rocks the West Bank

A particularly bad week for Israeli settler violence in the occupied West Bank has left a Palestinian teenager dead, a 4-year-old in intensive care, and more attempts to move Palestinian shepherds off their farm land
Unless otherwise stated in the article above, this work by Middle East Monitor is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. If the image(s) bear our credit, this license also applies to them. What does that mean? For other permissions, please contact us.