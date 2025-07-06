Israeli airstrikes kill 41 Palestinians across Gaza

At least 41 Palestinians, including children, were killed on Sunday in a series of Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, according to medical sources and local reports, Anadolu reports.

In Gaza City, 25 people were killed when Israeli warplanes bombed two homes sheltering displaced families in the Sheikh Radwan and Al-Nasr neighborhoods, a medical source said.

Eyewitnesses said the houses were filled with sleeping families, mostly women and children, when the strikes occurred. Several people remain trapped under the rubble.

An Israeli drone strike hit a tent sheltering displaced Palestinians in Sheikh Radwan, killing three and injuring others, according to health officials.

Overnight, three people from the same family were killed and others injured in an Israeli airstrike on their home in the Al-Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City, a source at Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital confirmed.

In southern Gaza, at least 10 people, including children and a pregnant woman, were killed in two Israeli air raids on makeshift tents for displaced civilians in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, medical teams at Nasser and Kuwait field hospitals reported.

Israeli forces also bombed residential and civilian structures in eastern Gaza City and northern parts of the enclave overnight, with residents reporting continuous explosions throughout the night.

In central Gaza, an Israeli shell injured a Palestinian fisherman off the coast of Deir al-Balah while he was working.

Despite international calls for a ceasefire, Israel has pursued a genocidal war on Gaza, killing more than 57,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children, since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.