Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

British foreign secretary says ‘Syria matters hugely to UK’ as he pledges support for peace

July 6, 2025 at 10:25 am

David Lammy, UK foreign secretary, during 'The Africa Debate' at the Guildhall in London, UK, on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. [Jose Sarmento Matos/Bloomberg/Getty Images]

David Lammy, UK foreign secretary, during ‘The Africa Debate’ at the Guildhall in London, UK, on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. [Jose Sarmento Matos/Bloomberg/Getty Images]

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Sunday said that Syria “matters hugely to the UK,” as he became the first top British diplomat in 40 years to visit the country, voicing support for stability, peace, and long-term prosperity for the Syrian people, Anadolu reports.

In a video message on X, Lammy described the visit as “very humbling” and highlighted Britain’s interest in Syria’s recovery.

“It matters that it’s stable, because if it’s not, the terrorism that can happen here washes up on our own streets back at home,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of addressing irregular migration, noting that “it’s hugely important we continue to support progress here.”

Lammy praised Syrians who had taken to the streets to celebrate the fall of Bashar al-Assad, saying many in the UK had been “moved to tears” by their demonstrations of hope and resilience.

“This is a country that is ancient, made up of many different people. The future has to be an inclusive one. It has to be a peaceful one. And I hope for prosperity for all of the Syrian people,” he said.

READ: Syria unveils new national emblem marking post-Assad era

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending