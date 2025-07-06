British foreign secretary says ‘Syria matters hugely to UK’ as he pledges support for peace

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Sunday said that Syria “matters hugely to the UK,” as he became the first top British diplomat in 40 years to visit the country, voicing support for stability, peace, and long-term prosperity for the Syrian people, Anadolu reports.

In a video message on X, Lammy described the visit as “very humbling” and highlighted Britain’s interest in Syria’s recovery.

“It matters that it’s stable, because if it’s not, the terrorism that can happen here washes up on our own streets back at home,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of addressing irregular migration, noting that “it’s hugely important we continue to support progress here.”

Lammy praised Syrians who had taken to the streets to celebrate the fall of Bashar al-Assad, saying many in the UK had been “moved to tears” by their demonstrations of hope and resilience.

“This is a country that is ancient, made up of many different people. The future has to be an inclusive one. It has to be a peaceful one. And I hope for prosperity for all of the Syrian people,” he said.