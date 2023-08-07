Palestinian teen, 17, dies after being shot by Israel settler 

A 17-year-old Palestinian has died this morning as a result of wounds he sustained after being reportedly shot by an Israeli settler near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, reported WAFA news agency.

The Palestinian Health Ministry announced that Ramzi Fathi Hamed was shot on Friday while sitting in a car near the illegal Ofra settlement, which is built on the land of the towns of Silwad and Ein Yabroud in Ramallah.

According to Raed Hamed, the mayor of Silwad, the settler was a guard for the Ofra settlement and shot Ramzi with two bullets in the chest and belly.

He also suffered a severe pulmonary embolism while undergoing treatment in hospital, resulting in his death, according to medics.

It comes after 19-year-old Qusai Jamal Maatan was killed on Friday in a raid by Jewish settlers on the village of Burqa, located east of Ramallah.

Since the beginning of this year, the occupied West Bank has been witnessing frequent raids and attacks by illegal Jewish settlers under the protection of Israeli forces.

At least 208 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire this year, including 36 children – a rate of nearly one fatality per day, reported the Middle East Eye.

All of Israel's settlements, including so-called settlement "outposts", as well as the exclusively Jewish settlers who live in them are illegal under international law.

