Erdogan: Netanyahu, the Hitler of our time, will not escape justice

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has compared Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, saying that neither he nor his associates will escape justice.

Erdogan told reporters on board his plane on his return from the Iraqi capital Baghdad yesterday, that Turkiye is doing everything possible to help Gaza.

“We are like flesh and blood with our Palestinian brothers. They are hurting and no one should think we are sleeping peacefully. We will continue to reveal the truth and speak out about Israel’s killings. The Hitler of this time, Netanyahu, and his accomplices will not escape responsibility and justice,” Erdogan said.

He added that Israel’s occupation of Gaza would open the door to new occupations and increase Israeli aggressiveness.

Commenting on reports about the possibility of Hamas leaders being forced out of Qatar, Erdogan said he does not believe that Doha will take such a step.

“What matters now is not where the Hamas leaders are, but rather the situation in Gaza. I have not received any information about Qatar’s position on this issue. I have not heard anything about the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim, taking any step towards these brothers,” he added.

Erdogan added that Sheikh Tamim Al-Thani has always treated the Hamas leaders like family members, adding that he does not believe this position will change in the future.

