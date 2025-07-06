Israeli army claims intercepting missile fired from Yemen

The Israeli army claimed Sunday that it had intercepted a missile fired from Yemen, Anadolu reports.

A military statement said that the missile triggered air-raid sirens in multiple areas across Israel.

The army said the missile was shot down at dawn, without specifying which areas were targeted or whether any damage occurred.

Yemen’s Houthi group confirmed the attack, saying it “successfully” targeted Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport with a hypersonic ballistic missile in a “retaliatory strike for Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza.”

In a televised statement, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree vowed that Houthi operations would continue “until the aggression on Gaza is stopped and the siege is lifted.”

He also warned that his group was “ready to deal with any developments in the coming days.”

The Houthis have intensified missile and drone strikes on Israel since the Israeli military resumed attacks on Gaza in March after two months of a shaky ceasefire.

Since November 2023, the Houthis have also targeted commercial shipping in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and the Arabian Sea in support of Palestinians in Gaza, where more than 57,300 people have been killed in the Israeli onslaught.