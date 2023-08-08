Jordan reaffirms keenness to coordinate support for Palestinian

President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas arrived in the Jordanian capital Amman today and held a meeting with King Abdullah II at Al Husseiniya Palace in the capital, Amman.

The leaders held a meeting, in the presence of Crown Prince Al Hussein Bin Abdullah, during which they discussed bilateral relations, common issues and the latest political developments. This was followed by an expanded meeting to which the delegations of the two countries joined.

Abbas briefed King Abdullah II on the latest political developments and the Israeli escalation in the Palestinian territories, discussing ways to defend Jerusalem and the Islamic and Christian holy places as well as strengthening joint coordination between the Palestinian and Jordanian leaderships on issues of common concern, the WAFA news agency reported.

He praised Jordan's firm positions and continuous support for the Palestinian people and its defence of the Palestinian cause in international forums, stressing the keenness of Palestine and its leadership to strengthen the brotherly relations and joint cooperation between the two countries and peoples.

For his part, King Abdullah II affirmed his keenness to maintain coordination to support the Palestinian people in their just cause, stressing Jordan's ongoing protection and care for the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem which are under the Hashemite custodianship.

King Abdullah II warned of the danger of the continued absence of a political horizon and its repercussions on security and stability in the entire region, pointing to the need to stop all illegal unilateral Israeli measures, and pointing to the importance of the international community providing protection for the Palestinian people and joining efforts to find a political path that would re-launch serious and effective negotiations to solve the Palestinian issue on the basis of the two-state solution.

Traveling with Abbas are Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) Hussein Al-Sheikh, Head of the General Intelligence Majed Faraj, and Palestine's Ambassador to Jordan Atallah Khari.