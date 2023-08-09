Hamas: Netanyahu's remarks on Palestine statehood prove his 'fascism'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's remarks on Palestine statehood prove his "fascism", Hamas said yesterday.

"Repeated statements made by the occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he will not allow the establishment of a Palestinian state proves his fascism," Hamas SpokesmanJehad Taha said.

"Such remarks emphasise Netanyahu's hostile and aggressive plans towards the Palestinians," Taha added.

"The best response to such fascist remarks is to side with and provide support for the Palestinian people and to work towards prosecuting the settler-colonial occupation state's leaders at international tribunals for their continued crimes and violations," he stressed.

