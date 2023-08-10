Egypt hails Australia's decision to reinstate use of 'occupied territories'

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday hailed Australia's decision to reinstate the use of "occupied Palestinian territories" in its official communications, Egyptian news site Al-Ahram reported.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced on Tuesday that the government in Canberra will start using the term "occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem" and will consider Israeli settlements "illegal".

"This is consistent with UN Security Council resolutions and the approach taken by key partners, including the United Kingdom, New Zealand and the European Union," she told parliament.

The government, she continued, was looking to "strengthen the government's opposition to the settlements by emphasising that they are illegal under international law and pose a significant obstacle to peace."

Spokesperson of the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Abu Zeid, described the measure as positive and important on the path of consolidating and respecting international legitimacy and protecting Palestinian rights.

