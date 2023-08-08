Latest News
/
Australia revives use of 'occupied Palestinian territories' in communications
/
EU to continue talks with OIC after Quran burnings
/
Al-Qaeda releases propaganda video directed at Morocco
/
Iran to refer South Korea dispute over frozen assets for arbitration
/
Pakistan: tougher sentence for disrespecting family and companions of the Prophet
/
Netanyahu supports freezing grants for Arab areas: Israel MK says
/
415 prominent Jewish and Palestinian academics decry Israeli apartheid
/
Tunisia bakeries protest ban on sale of subsidised flour
/
AIPAC-led US delegation raises concerns about deadly Israeli settler violence
/
Syria: regime 'tortured to death' returning displaced person in Aleppo
/
Iraq: Water reserves at 'lowest' in history says ministry
/
Growing Gaza's anti-cancer fruits
/
Netanyahu calls to 'produce and use' a 'credible' military threat against Iran
/
Zelenskyy peace plan fails to secure consensus in Jeddah talks
/
US activists call for blacklisting of Israeli settler 'Hilltop Youths'
News
Opinion
Reviews
Features
Publications
Multimedia
More