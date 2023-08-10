Hamas: Israel judiciary backs settler violence against Palestinians

Hamas yesterday condemned the release of the main suspect in the killing of Palestinian teen, Qusai Maatan, in the occupied West Bank.

Maatan was killed in a terrorist settler attack on the village of Burqa in the outskirts of the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah on Friday.

Hamas said: "The decision made by the occupation authorities' judiciary clearly indicates the fascist government's support for the colonial settlers."

The Palestinian resistance movement reiterated that "this act not only provides a shield for the terrorist settlers, but also encourages them to proceed with their crimes and violations while enjoying impunity."

Hamas added: "This verdict once again reflects the complicity and role of the occupation's judicial system in sponsoring the acts of terrorism perpetrated by Israeli colonisers against the unarmed Palestinian people."

