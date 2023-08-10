Iraq Premier inaugurates Turkiye-built hospital

Iraq's Prime Minister, on Thursday, inaugurated a hospital that was built by a Turkish construction company in the south-eastern Maysan province, Anadolu Agency reports.

Premier Mohammed Shia Al-Sudan participated in the opening of Al-Hekim Training and Research Hospital, which was constructed by the Turkish company, Universal Acarsan, and has a capacity of 600 beds.

Turkish architects, engineers and workers took part in the construction of the hospital, which was built on an area of 80,000 square meters (some 861,000 square feet) at a cost of $250 million.

Al-Sudani also inaugurated a power plant in Maysan.

