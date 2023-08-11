Reports: Israel PM Netanyahu to visit Morocco

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intends to visit Morocco at the invitation of King Mohammed VI later this year, Israel media outlets reported.

Netanyahu will carry out official visits to Turkiye and Cyprus in early September, he will then travel to the United States where he will attend the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York.

During his visit to the US, Netanyahu is scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden.

The Israeli premier will also participate in the United Nations Climate Change Conference 2023 (COP28), which will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in November.

According to the media reports, Netanyahu will then visit Morocco.

In mid-July, Morocco's king invited Netanyahu for an official visit, two days after Tel Aviv recognised the kingdom's sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara.

