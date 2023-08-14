Qatar Post buys stake in Turkiye Souq

Qatar Postal has secured a 40 per cent stake in prominent Turkish e-commerce platform, Turkish Souq, Hurriyet daily reports.

According to the report, serving as an international e-commerce hub, Turkish Souq offers consumers high-quality products from leading brands, combining an international shopping experience with competitive pricing.

Currently, the platform boasts some 300,000 products that are shipped to over 50 countries globally.

Turkish Souq was established in 2018 out of a partnership between the Turkish postal service, PTT, and Qatar Post.

Last week, the Treasury and Finance Minister of Turkiye, Mehmet Simsek, commented on the blossoming economic relationship between his country and the Gulf nations.

“We have a productive dialogue with the Gulf countries. The most concrete indicator of this is the $51 billion investment package deal announced [in July]. We expect some of those investments will begin this year,” he stated in an interview with a Turkish newspaper.

