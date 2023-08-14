Turkiye nabs dozens of irregular migrants in several cities

Security forces, on Monday, apprehended 82 irregular migrants in western Turkiye as they attempted to enter the country illegally, Anadolu Agency reports.

In the Mugla province on Turkiye’s Aegean coast, the Turkish Coast Guard nabbed 28 irregular migrants on board a rubber boat off the Datca district.

In the north-western Edirne province near the border with Greece, authorities held a group of 42 irregular migrants who had illegally crossed into Turkiye.

The border and gendarmerie units nabbed migrants from Palestine, Pakistan, Morocco and Afghanistan.

Also, in the north-western Kirklareli province near the border with Bulgaria, gendarmerie teams held 12 irregular migrants – all Afghan nationals – near the Derekoy border crossing.

All irregular migrants were later referred to local migration authorities for deportation.

READ: Turkiye will not accept repatriation of migrants in new deal with UK, sources clarify