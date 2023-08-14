Middle East Monitor
UAE hosts meeting with Jordan and Israel to discuss water and energy issues

August 14, 2023 at 12:06 pm

An aerial Picture taken on July 15 2021, shows an Israeli water reservoir [MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP]

A Jordanian delegation has travelled to the UAE to discuss energy, water and environmental cooperation, Jordan’s Petra news agency reported on Sunday. The global climate crisis is also on the agenda.

According to Petra, discussions will also focus on bilateral ties between Jordan and the UAE, as well as trilateral ties involving Israel. There will be a meeting of Jordanian, UAE and Israeli officials to discuss advancing the implementation of the Memorandum of Intent signed by the three countries in 2021.

The discussions will also touch on the UAE’s preparations for hosting the UN Climate Change Conference later this year.

