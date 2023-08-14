US, UK warn ships of seizure threats near Iran waters

The United States and United Kingdom have warned ships from approaching or transiting Iranian waters in order to avoid being seized, amid an increase in Iranian naval seizures in recent months.

According to the Reuters news agency, the US Navy this weekend released a statement in which Commander Timothy Hawkins, spokesman for the Fifth Fleet, announced that “The International Maritime Security Construct is notifying regional mariners of appropriate precautions to minimise the risk of seizure based on current regional tensions, which we seek to de-escalate”.

The UK also issued its own warning to vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, with the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) – part of the British Navy – stating this weekend that it had become aware of an increased threat in the waters around the strait. “All vessels transiting are advised to exercise caution and report suspicious activity to UKMTO,” it said.

The warnings issued by Washington and London come amid a significant rise in Iran’s seizure of ships and oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, reportedly seizing a tanker in April and attempting to seize two in Gulf waters last month.

