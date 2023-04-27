US says Iran seized oil tanker in Gulf of Oman

Iran has seized Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman, the US military said on Thursday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The vessel, "Advantage Sweet", was seized by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) at approximately 1.15 p.m., local time (09:45 GMT) "while transiting international waters in the Gulf of Oman," according to a statement by the US Naval Forces Central Command.

The tanker issued a distress call during the seizure, it added.

"Iran's actions are contrary to international law and disruptive to regional security and stability," the US Navy said, urging Tehran release of the oil tanker.

The statement said "Iran's continued harassment of vessels and interference with navigational rights in regional waters are a threat to maritime security and the global economy."

Iran has "unlawfully" seized at least five commercial vessels in the Middle East in the past two years, according to the US Navy.

