US Forces reinforce military presence in Syria Deir ez-Zor

The US army has sent a reinforcement convoy consisting of nearly 50 vehicles to the bases in eastern Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province, which is occupied by the YPG/PKK terror group, Anadolu Agency reports.

The convoy of the US Forces entered Al-Hasakah on Monday through the Al-Waleed border crossing between Iraq and Syria, local sources told Anadolu.

The convoy, comprised of around 50 vehicles, reached the bases of the US forces in the Koniko natural gas field and Al-Omer oil field inside the regions occupied by YPG/PKK terrorists in the countryside of Deir ez-Zor.

US Bradley fighting vehicles and other 4×4 vehicles escorted the convoy.

Armoured vehicles, fuel tankers and ammunition-laden vehicles were among the convoy.

On 6, 8, 22 and 25 January as well as on 19 and 20 June and on 11 July, the US army sent reinforcements to US bases and military posts in the towns of Rmelan, Tel Beydar and Ash Shaddadi in Al-Hasakah.

Since 2015, US Forces in Syria have trained thousands of YPG/PKK terrorists in their military bases in the region under the pretext of combating terrorism.

The US has also provided YPG/PKK terrorists with huge amounts of weapons and combat equipment.

In October 2019, during Turkiye’s cross-border anti-terror push Operation Peace Spring, the US Forces withdrew from the area to reinforce their presence around oil wells in north-eastern Syria.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the Bashar Al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

