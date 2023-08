Infographic – Palestinians held in Israel’s jails [Hamoked (June 2023)]

4,892

‘security’ inmates are being held by Israel, the overwhelming majority are Palestinians from the Occupied Territories

2,331

of them have been sentenced

1,478

are on remand

1,083

are being held as administrative detainees – without charge or trial – and often on ‘secret’ intelligence that even their lawyers do not have access to

Source: Hamoked (June 2023)

