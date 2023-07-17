Israel detained 3,866 Palestinians in first half of 2023

Israeli occupation forces have detained 3,866 Palestinians, including 568 children and 72 women since the start of 2023, Palestinian rights groups said yesterday.

The rights groups included the PLO's Prisoners and Freed Prisoners Committee, the Palestinian Prisoners Club, Addameer for Prisoner Rights and the Wadi Al-Hilwa Information Centre.

In a joint statement, the rights groups stated that the largest number of Palestinians were detained from Jerusalem â€“ 1,800.

Some 5,000 Palestinian were being held in Israeli jails, they added, including 32 women and about 160 children. Some 862 Palestinians were placed underÂ administrative detentionÂ – held without charge or trial, they added.

