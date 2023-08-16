Libya: 27 killed in Tripoli clashes

The Libyan government’s Emergency Medicine and Support Centre said yesterday that it recorded 27 fatalities and 106 injuries in Tripoli.

“The centre’s crews were able to evacuate 234 families from the areas of the clashes,” it said.

Since Monday evening, armed clashes have been underway in the Libyan capital between the Special Deterrence Force affiliated with the Presidential Council and the 444th Brigade of the National Unity Government.

The clashes erupted after Mahmoud Hamza, commander of the 444th Brigade, was arrested by the Special Deterrence Force at Mitiga International Airport in Tripoli.

Earlier yesterday, the spokesman for the Libyan National Unity Government, Mohamed Hammouda, said Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh had agreed with local figures in the Souq Al-Jumaa area in Tripoli to a ceasefire by handing over the commander of the 444th Brigade to a neutral party.

Souq Al-Jumaa is one of the largest areas in the capital, Tripoli, and the commander of the Special Deterrence Force, Abdul Raouf Kara, hails from it.

On 28 May, Tripoli witnessed clashes that lasted for hours between the two groups over the detention of a leading member of the 444th Brigade.

