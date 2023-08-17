Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Israel: hackers threaten to release medical information about Netanyahu

August 17, 2023 at 9:58 am

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on April 12, 2021 [US Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders/wikimedia]

Hackers have threatened to release sensitive medical information about senior Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Times of Israel has reported. The hackers said that the information they got from a Haredi hospital is related to politicians and rabbis and they want millions of dollars not to release it. 

According to Israel Hayom, patients’ data was hacked into at Mayanei HaYeshua Medical Centre in Bnei Brak. The stolen information includes hundreds of thousands of documents containing private and confidential information, including some that relate to psychiatric care.

The newspaper also said that the hackers referred to Netanyahu, Knesset members, rabbinical leaders and well-known individuals in Haredi circles. Netanyahu was treated in 2015 at Mayanei HaYeshua for his prostate.

A hacker group called Ranger Locker targeted the hospital earlier this month and stole the information. The group, said the Times of Israel, is not known to be affiliated with any organisation or state.

READ: Netanyahu is ‘at odds’ with defence minister

Read

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Middle East Monitor's Podcasts

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

More in IsraelMiddle EastNews

Trending