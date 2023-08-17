Middle East Monitor
Qatar giant to select contract recipients for $5 billion project

August 17, 2023 at 7:05 pm

A picture shows the Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar’s principal site for production of liquefied natural gas and gas-to-liquid, administrated by Qatar Petroleum on 6 February 2017 [KARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images]

Qatar’s North Oil Co (NOC) is on the brink of awarding a series of contracts for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation relating to its $5 billion Ruya offshore project, previously known as Al-Shaheen Phase 3-Batch 1, Upstream reports. 

According to the report, Ruya, the official name for the latest expansion of NOC’s Al Shaheen oilfield, seeks to reach an oil production plateau of 300,000 barrels per day.

“NOC is currently evaluating the price bids and is expected to award contracts as early as next month,” the report stated.

Al Shaheen, which is Qatar’s largest offshore oilfield, is responsible for approximately 600,000 bpd of the nation’s crude oil production, the report added.

The Upstream report elaborated on the project’s scope of work, breaking it down into several packages.

