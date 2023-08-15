Manchester United expected to close $9.15bn sale to Qatar Royal

The owners of Manchester United are reportedly set to announce a 7.2-7.3 billion pound ($9.15 billion) sale of the club to Qatari Royal, Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, after a nine-month protracted sale process, the BBC reports.

According to the report, the Chairman of Cardiff City, a Welsh soccer club, Mehmet Dalman spoke to the BBC on Sunday about the rising costs of soccer teams, especially in the English Premier League.



“I’ve been meeting a lot with US private equity funds and the valuation of football clubs is going through the roof,” Dalman said. “Americans are determined to come into this market quite heavily.”

“I spoke to the owners of Leeds when we were there, and Championship clubs are valued at three times their revenue, give or take. Manchester United are going to announce their sale at 7.2 billion-7.3 billion pounds, which is roughly 10 times their revenue,” he added.

The official deadline for third-round bids for the club was back in April, but Sheikh Jassim is understood to have made an offer of 6 billion pounds ($7.6 billion) since then, the report added. Sheikh Jassim’s offer is also reported to include investment in the local community and Manchester United’s Old Trafford Stadium.



READ: Qatar Post buys stake in Turkiye Souq