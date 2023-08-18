Mexico finds 129 Egypt migrants in lorry

Mexican authorities said the immigration centre arrested 137 foreign immigrants, including 129 Egyptians and 8 Mauritanians, inside a truck that was carrying them in the Veracruz region, local Egyptian media reports.



According to the report, the immigration authorities had received a call reporting a bus on the La Chupas-Nanchital highway and, after stopping the truck, it was found that there were irregular immigrants inside who did not have proof of residency in the country.

The authorities found bracelets in the hands of the migrants, with their names written on them, pointing out that it is a practice used by human trafficking groups, the report added.

Migrant adults were taken to Akayukan Immigration Station in order to complete administrative procedures related to their status in the country and were provided with medical care.



The wave of immigration escalated after the expiration of the American Law 42, which allowed the immediate expulsion of immigrants, due to the Corona epidemic, the report says.

