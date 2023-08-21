Jordan tribal judge: ‘Yes, the people of Kerak love Hamas’

During a popular gathering in the city of Kerak yesterday, senior Jordanian tribal judge Dr Yousef Habashneh said: “Yes, the people of Kerak love Hamas.”

During his address, Habashneh recalled a story of a Jordanian soldier who was wounded during the battle to defend Al-Aqsa Mosque in 1967 and kept his gun with him while his 20 wounds were being treated in hospital.

“When he was asked about the reason for keeping his gun, he said, ‘Oh men, it is Jerusalem.’” Habashneh explained.

When he hailed the Palestinians’ steadfastness and saluted Hamas, the Jordanians chanted: “Oh, Hamas, go ahead and we are following you.”

To which he responded: “When I was coming here, I read a placard reading: The people of Kerak love Hamas. Yes, the people of Kerak love Hamas.”

The gathering was organised by the Islamic Action Front, which is the main opposition party in Jordan. It has recently organised many events across Jordan to spread awareness of the situation in Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque.