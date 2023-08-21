Qatar airbridge for medical aid to Sudan

The fourth and final Qatari aircraft carrying medicines for kidney and cancer patients arrived at Port Sudan Airport in eastern Sudan on Friday, after flying from Turkiye, Anadolu has reported. The first consignment of aid arrived last Wednesday, in cooperation and coordination with the relevant government bodies in Turkiye and Sudan.

The aid is part of the Qatar Charity’s ongoing efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Sudan. “This is an extension of the Qatari airlift to Sudan in response to the urgent appeal of the Sudanese Federal Ministry of Health to meet the requirement for these specialist medicines,” said the charity. The shipment included 70 tons of medicines and medical supplies sent in four aircraft, it added.

Anadolu quoted the Qatar Charity’s director in Sudan, Omar Abdel Aziz, as saying that the charity “will implement a series of specific projects for those affected by the war in Sudan during the coming period.” He pointed out that the airbridge is a continuation of a long series of health and nutritional interventions initiated by the charity since the beginning of the fighting.

A Qatari aircraft loaded with 14 tons of food and medical aid arrived in Sudan on 3 August, provided by the Qatar Fund for Development and the Qatar Red Crescent.

The Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces militia have been fighting each other since mid-April. More than 3,000 people have been killed, most of them civilians, and more than four million have been displaced.

