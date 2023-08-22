1 Syria soldier injured as Israel launches missiles at Damascus

Israel last night launched missiles targeting the vicinity of Syria’s Damascus that left one Syrian soldier injured and “caused some material damage,” Reuters reported the Syrian state news agency SANA saying, citing a military source.
Israel has for years been carrying out attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran’s influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar Al-Assad in the civil war that started in 2011.
Earlier this year, Israel intensified strikes on Syrian airports and air bases in an apparent effort to disrupt Iran’s increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon, including Hezbollah.
Read