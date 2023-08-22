Qatar to build new petrochemicals complex in Algeria

Qatar will build a partnership with Algeria’s state-owned Sonatrach to build a chemical plant in the North African Arab country, Algeria’s local media has reported.

According to the report, the complex will produce essential raw materials such as Butene and Polybutene. The project, led by the Qatar’s Power International Holding, will be carried out in partnership with Sonatrach. The Qatari company will send a team to Algeria in early September to meet Sonatrach officials for talks on the project.

“Sonatrach is ready to work with Power International to achieve that project, which is part of Algeria’s strategy to develop the industrial sector,” Algerian Energy Minister, Mohammed Arkab, said without providing further project details.

He added that Algeria’s new hydrocarbons law is designed to attract investors and stimulate exploration, production and the development of processing industries, which is part of a long-term vision for Algeria’s economic growth and job creation.

