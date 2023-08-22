Saudi Arabia: self-styled ‘Chief Rabbi of Riyadh’ attacks Egyptians

The self-styled “Chief Rabbi of Riyadh” has attacked Egyptians as people who hate the occupation state and Jews the most in the Middle East. Rabbi Yaakov Israel Herzog also praised the Saudi Arabians, and claimed that they are ready for a normalisation agreement with Israel.

“Jordan is an example of hatred of Israel, but there is the most extreme case for us, which is Egypt, where there is real hatred of Israel and feelings of anti-Semitism towards us,” he told Yedioth Ahronoth. After living in Riyadh for two years, he believes that Saudi Arabia has no sense of Jew hatred and anti-Semitism. Jordan and Egypt, of course, have peace treaties with the apartheid state of Israel.

According to Herzog, direct dialogue between the leaders of Saudi Arabia and Israel without a mediator could lead to a normalisation agreement. He pointed out that Israel is on the way to reaching a historic agreement with the Kingdom to normalise relations under American auspices. “They will definitely be able to bridge the gaps and reach positive results for all parties, and there will be mutual enrichment and added value for both parties.”

International and Israeli media have confirmed that the talks on normalisation still face a number of obstacles. US officials have been seeking for months to reach an agreement that would be a major step towards ending the Arab-Israeli conflict, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. However, Riyadh says that the agreement is reliant on the establishment of the Palestinian state, in addition to Riyadh obtaining US approval to establish a nuclear power plant for civilian purposes.

