8 jailed in Iran for ‘aiding murder of volunteer’

Iran today sentenced eight people to prison following accusations that they helped two others kill a paramilitary volunteer during the protests last year.

The accused include Dr Hamid Qarahasnalu and his wife Farzaneh who received sentences of 15 and five years respectively. No specific reason has been given for their sentencing.

According to the Mizan news agency, those sentenced were guilty of “corruption on earth”, a term the Iranian government frequently uses to incriminate anyone defying the authorities.

The case is linked to that of Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Mohammad Hosseini who were sentenced to death and killed in January for allegedly murdering Ruhollah Ajamian, a volunteer for the Basin Force.

This ruling is one of many following the nationwide civil unrest that started in September 2022 as a result of the killing of Mahsa Amini by Iran’s morality police on account of her not adhering to the republic’s dress code.

The protests spearheaded by the ‘Women, Life, Freedom’ movement have resulted in more than 22,000 arrests and 500 killings. The crackdown drew international criticism.

