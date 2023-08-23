PA: Escalating Israel violence will not bring peace

Spokesman of the Palestinian Authority (PA) Presidency, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, said yesterday that escalating Israeli violence will not bring peace and stability to anyone.

“Security is undividable,” he said in a statement, “either peace and security for all, or no peace or security for anyone.”

Abu Rudeineh cited daily Israeli detention campaigns, the killing of Palestinians, the continuous desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Israeli violence as reasons that led to the current political stagnation.

“Condemnations by world leaders are not enough,” he said, adding: “The absence of the Americans and the negative position of the US administration contributed to inflaming the situation on the ground.”

At the same time, he said: “Everyone has to know that the escalating Israeli policies will not change the reality on the ground,” stressing that the Palestinian rights will not be forgotten and the land and holy sites will remain red lines.

Concluding his statement, he reiterated: “There will not be peace without the consent of our people, and the resolutions of the international council must be the base of any potential peace agreement.”

