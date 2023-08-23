Middle East Monitor
Russia army officials visit Libya at Haftar’s invitation

August 23, 2023 at 5:18 pm

Russia’s Deputy Defense Minister in Benghazi for talks with Haftar [@TheLibyaUpdate]

Russian military officials including Moscow’s deputy defence minister arrived in Libya yesterday at the invitation of Brigadier General Khalifa Haftar, Moscow Times reported.

Haftar, who backs the country’s eastern administration, has close ties with Russia, which has provided him with military forces to protect oil infrastructure in the country.

“This is the first official visit of a Russian military delegation to Libya,” Moscow’s Defence Ministry said.

“During the visit, it is planned to discuss prospects for cooperation in combating international terrorism and other issues of joint action,” it added.

