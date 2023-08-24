Serious deterioration in Ahmed Manasra’s mental, physical health in Israel jails

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club yesterday warned of the serious deterioration in the mental and physical health of Ahmed Manasra, who was imprisoned by Israel at the age of 13.

The group said it held the Israeli prisons’ administration fully responsible for the 21-year-old’s fate.

His lawyer Khaled Zabarqa confirmed that the defence team continues its efforts to, at the very least, have him released from solitary confinement where he has been held since October 2021.

In March, an Israeli court extended Manasra’s solit ary confinement for a period of six months. A period which now expires in September.