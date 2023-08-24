UK: Celtic FC teams up with Islamic charity to feed local families 

Scottish football club Celtic have partnered with a leading Muslim charity, Islamic Relief, to help feed local families in need.

According to Scotland’s the National, Celtic FC Foundation, the club’s official charity which was initially established to raise money for the poor of Glasgow’s East End, will be working with Islamic Relief for two days at a local church to help pack and distribute 500 food packages to schools and charitable organisations.

It is the third year that the two charities have worked together, having recently distributed 100 gifts to families in poverty over the Muslim holiday of Eid.

“Both organisations have acknowledged the ongoing cost of living crisis, which has placed additional strains on household budgets across the country,” the report said.

Tony Hamilton, chief executive of Celtic FC Foundation, was quoted as saying: “We managed to do this in March, thanks to Islamic Relief UK, and we’re delighted we can do it again.

“The need, however, is greater than what we are doing and ideally we want to find ways to do much more of this across all of our communities.”

Director of Islamic Relief UK, Tufail Hussain, said: “We are proud to have worked with Celtic FC Foundation who are doing amazing work providing for their local communities.”

“The summer holidays should be a time of enjoyment and relaxation for young people, instead they are having to deal with hunger and the stress it causes themselves and their parents.”

“The cost of living crisis in the UK is continuing to wreak havoc on families as many go hungry and are unable to pay their bills. This should simply not be the case in the UK,” he added.

