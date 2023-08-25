Middle East Monitor
Israel: Ethiopian jumps off bridge after police chase during anti-racism protest

An Ethiopian anti-racism protester was injured after jumping off a bridge during an Israeli police chase. The protester was one of thousands from Israel's Ethiopian community who protested the lenient treatment given to an Israeli woman that ran over a 4-year-old Ethiopian boy and left him to die in the road.

August 25, 2023 at 11:33 am

Protests erupted in Tel Aviv on Wednesday night over police and judicial incompetence following a hit and run that killed a four-year-old Ethiopian child in May.

The Ethiopian community called out the government’s structural racism, saying authorities were being lenient towards the driver who killed Rafael Adana.

Ten were arrested and a police officer was stabbed. A protester was also injured after jumping from a bridge in an effort to escape police who were chasing him

The protest drew the attention of prominent far-right Israeli politicians who focussed on the stabbing of the officer rather than outrage pertaining to the child’s murder.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: “Stabbing a police officer is crossing a red line.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir shared Netanyahu’s sentiment saying: “Harming police and security forces is crossing every line and we will find and charge the attacker.”

The demonstrations began in an effort to raise awareness of Rafael’s murder; the four-year-old had sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash on 6 May and died in hospital days later.

The driver, an elderly woman, justified her hit-and-run by saying that she “didn’t feel” the car hitting anything. She later gave testimony to the police about the situation and was allowed to leave the police station after being placed under house arrest.

No charges were brought against the 70-year-old despite pressure from Rafael’s family and activists. Critics have claimed that the police treated the case lightly because Adana was of Ethiopian origin.

