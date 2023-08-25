Saudi’s Al-Ittihad offers $325m to lure Mo Salah, media reports

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad football club has reportedly offered Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah a lucrative €300 million ($324 million) deal to move to the kingdom, media outlets have reported.

The offer, the reports added, includes €100 million ($108 million) paid to Liverpool to sell Salah, while the star will receive a base salary of nearly £100 million ($126 million) and a private jet or unrestricted air travel for his family.

He would also be offered the position of tourism and investment ambassador for Saudi Arabia, increasing his overall pay packet. The deal is said to be for five years.

The Reds star began his career in Europe in 2012, playing for Swiss Basel, England’s Chelsea, Italian Fiorentina and Roma and finally returning to the UK and joining Liverpool.

Sports expert, Fabrizio Romano recently said that Liverpool’s position is completely clear regarding Salah that he is “untouchable”.

“It would be a NO”. Klopp, very clear on Mo Salah and Al Ittihad stories ⛔️🇸🇦 🎥 @footballdailypic.twitter.com/VcVUJUkPqw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2023

Watch: The secret of Saudi’s football spending spree