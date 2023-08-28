Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Israel claims to have thwarted Iran-made explosives smuggling

August 28, 2023 at 12:10 pm

Israeli border policemen take position on 22 March 2017 [Wisam Hashlamoun/Apaimages]

Israeli media outlets reported that the Israeli security forces thwarted an attempt in July to smuggle Iranian-made explosives into Israel from Jordan. 

The reports came a few days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant accused Iran of directing the latest wave of resistance counter-attacks in the occupied West Bank. 

The Times of Israel reported that on Sunday Israel Defense Forces (IDF) cleared for publication information regarding the smuggling operation, explaining that the smuggling attempt was thwarted by troops of the IDF’s 417th Regional Brigade and members of the Matilan Border Police counter-terrorism unit on 24 July in the Jordan Valley just south of the Sea of Galilee, near the Ashdot Yaakov kibbutz.

Last week, Israel’s spy agency, Shin Bet, claimed that in July, four Israeli citizens were arrested for suspected ties to the Lebanese Hezbollah militant group and were allegedly involved in smuggling Iranian-made explosive devices into the country.

Netanyahu: Iran behind recent wave of West Bank ‘terror’

 

Read

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Middle East Monitor's Podcasts

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

More in IranIsraelJordanMiddle EastNews

Trending