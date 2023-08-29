Israel’s Smotrich attacks US administration

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich yesterday attacked the US administration over its repeated criticism of the illegal settlement policies, Ynet News reported.

Smotrich, in an interview with Israeli Army Radio, said: “There is no more moral country than Israel, and there is no more moral army than the IDF.”

“Everyone who attacks us in the world is a hypocrite,” he claimed.

“There is no nation that has been fighting for its survival in the face of murderous terrorism for decades in a cleaner and more careful way than the Jewish people,” he claimed.

“I am not talking about the Americans and how they acted in Afghanistan and Iraq,” he said. “They shouldn’t preach to us about human rights, neither to the IDF nor to us on a political level. This is unmitigated hypocrisy.”

