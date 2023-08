Jerusalem family packs up belongings after Israel serves demolition notice A grandfather in Jerusalem films his family packing up their home in the Al-Saadiyah neighbourhood, adjacent to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, after Israeli authorities gave him 2 days notice for demolition. Many Palestinians are being forcibly evicted from their homes in Jerusalem's Old City to make way for illegal Israeli settlers. This is likely to be the fate of Hamza Jafar and his family home.