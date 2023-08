Israeli minister from Ben-Gvir’s party admits the West Bank ‘is a prison’ Far-right Israeli minister Amihai Eliyahu let slip that he believes the occupied West Bank is 'a prison', after being challenged by an anchor on Ynet that his views constitute 'apartheid'. The Israeli heritage minister said he believes Palestinians' rights should be limited, echoing the sentiments of his party leader Itamar Ben-Gvir.