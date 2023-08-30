Sudan: alliance rejects RSF political vision for comprehensive solution

The Forces for Radical Change alliance in Sudan announced on Tuesday that it rejects the political vision presented by the Rapid Support Forces militia regarding a “comprehensive solution in the country” by establishing a state on new foundations.

“The RSF proposal of such a political vision is an attempt by the militia to become a political force in Sudan, just like the peaceful forces,” said the alliance. “We reject this violation on principle, but not as an knee-jerk response. It’s a principle established by the slogans of the revolutionary street.”

The alliance added that the principle must be based on a civilian state. It pointed out that “dissolving the militia under its nom de guerre [Rapid Support Forces] was the people’s demand even before the war.”

READ: Sudan army chief Burhan in Egypt in first overseas trip since conflict

The FRC alliance was established on 24 July last year to topple the authority led by Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and establish a transitional government led by Abdullah Hamdok at the time. It includes political and professional components, most notably the Sudanese Professionals’ Association and the Sudanese Communist Party.

The leader of the RSF, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, said on Sunday evening that the system of governance in Sudan “must be federal, democratic and civilian” within the framework of the militia’s position on the solution for Sudan.

Since mid-April, the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces have been engaged in fighting that a series of ceasefires has not been able to stop. According to the UN, the fighting has left more than 3,000 people dead, most of them civilians, and more than four million displaced, with refugees inside and outside the country.

READ: Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan resume Renaissance Dam talks after two-year hiatus