West Bank: Israeli army demolishes Palestinian house and blocks work on others

The Israeli occupation army has demolished a Palestinian house and forced the construction work on 17 others to be stopped in the south and central occupied West Bank, Anadolu has reported.

The demolished house was owned by Badr Sultan. He told Anadolu that the Israeli army demolished the two-storey house in Al-Buira to the east of the city of Hebron. He explained that the demolition went ahead even though a case has been filed in the Israeli courts.

The house was built about a year and a half ago, but the Israeli authorities knocked it down because it is in Area C and did not have a building licence. Israel prevents construction or land reclamation in Area C without licences issued by the state. Such licences are notoriously difficult for Palestinians to obtain.

Meanwhile, Wafa news agency reported that the Israeli army has distributed notices “to stop work and construction on 17 homes near Jericho.” No reason was given.

Local activist Alaa Fhaidat told Wafa that the Israeli occupation forces entered Al-Dyouk Al-Tahta and handed over the notices in the village. Some of the houses concerned have been lived in for years, while others are still under construction.

