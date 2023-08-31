Kurdish astronaut leads NASA mission to the International Space Station

Kurdish-American Jasmin Moghbeli arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) on Sunday heading a NASA mission from the Kennedy Space Centre.

Her team, Crew-7, is expected to spend six months at the ISS, joining Expedition 69 members including UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi to collect data.

Prior to boarding the space shuttle, the 40-year-old, who is of Iranian-Kurdish descent, said her passion for space exploration was a result of curiosity. “We’re curious beings; we want to know what is out there.”

Moghbeli holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Aerospace Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and a Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School.

