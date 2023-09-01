Middle East Monitor
Ex-Israeli DM: Hamas behind all attacks on Israel targets

September 1, 2023 at 8:50 am

Chairman of Yisrael Beiteinu Party Avigdor Lieberman in Jerusalem, Israel [Lior Mizrahi/Getty Images]

Former Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman accused Hamas of being behind all attacks against Israeli interests in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, Quds Press reported citing Israeli media.

“The common denominator between all the events and deadly attacks in the West Bank and Jerusalem is the Hamas movement, which is based in the Gaza Strip and enjoys immunity from the Israeli government,” Lieberman wrote to said.

He added that Hamas incites the Palestinian population to kill Jews and repeatedly blesses such attacks.

“To stop the wave of operations and restore a sense of security to the citizens of Israel, we must first return to assassinations and immediately stop transferring money to the Gaza Strip,” he said.

