Ex-Israeli DM: Hamas behind all attacks on Israel targets

Former Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman accused Hamas of being behind all attacks against Israeli interests in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, Quds Press reported citing Israeli media.

“The common denominator between all the events and deadly attacks in the West Bank and Jerusalem is the Hamas movement, which is based in the Gaza Strip and enjoys immunity from the Israeli government,” Lieberman wrote to said.

He added that Hamas incites the Palestinian population to kill Jews and repeatedly blesses such attacks.

“To stop the wave of operations and restore a sense of security to the citizens of Israel, we must first return to assassinations and immediately stop transferring money to the Gaza Strip,” he said.

READ: The Libya people have spoken, and ties with Israel are forced back into the shadows