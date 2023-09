Saudi Pro league ‘a threat’ says Liverpool FC boss as Saudis chase Mo Salah Saudi football team Al-Ittihad are ramping up their pursuit of Egyptian star Mo Salah, reportedly offering Liverpool FC nearly $200 million for the 31-year-old. Jurgen Klopp, the Liverpool manager, believes that the Saudis' new-found purchasing power is a 'threat' to European leagues, despite England's Premier League being by far the highest spending league in the world.