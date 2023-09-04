Turkish graves in Greece vandalised

A cemetery belonging to the Turks was attacked in a village in the city of Gumulcine in the Western Thrace region of Greece

The attack, carried out by unknown assailants, destroyed the gravestones of approximately 20 graves.

Batı Trakya'da Gümülcine yakınlarında bulunan Narlıköy'deki Türk mezarlığına saldırı düzenlendi. Kimliği belirlenemeyen kişi ya da kişilerce yapılan saldırıda yaklaşık 20 mezar taşına zarar verildi. pic.twitter.com/FZTSBz51d3 — dokuz8haber (@dokuz8haber) September 3, 2023

Gumulcine’s mufti, who is the religious Head of the Advisory Council for the Turkish Minority in Western Thrace, Ibrahim Sharif, said on his social media account that the headstones of around 20 graves of Turkish people were vandalised by unknown persons.

He stressed that the council informed the relevant authorities, adding that the perpetrators will be found and will face justice.

