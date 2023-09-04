Middle East Monitor
Turkish graves in Greece vandalised

September 4, 2023 at 2:48 pm

A cemetery belonging to the Turks was attacked in a village in the city of Gumulcine in the Western Thrace region of Greece [@dokuz8haber/Twitter]

The attack, carried out by unknown assailants, destroyed the gravestones of approximately 20 graves.

Gumulcine’s mufti, who is the religious Head of the Advisory Council for the Turkish Minority in Western Thrace, Ibrahim Sharif, said on his social media account that the headstones of around 20 graves of Turkish people were vandalised by unknown persons.

He stressed that the council informed the relevant authorities, adding that the perpetrators will be found and will face justice.

