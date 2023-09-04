Turkiye, Russia presidents meet in Sochi for talks

Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, met in Russia’s coastal city of Sochi on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

“The message to be given at the news conference after our meeting will be a very important step toward the world, especially to the under-developed African countries,” Erdogan said during the bilateral meeting with Putin.

Erdogan is on a one-day working visit to Sochi to discuss current regional and global issues, as well as bilateral relations with Putin.

The revival of last year’s historic Black Sea grain deal that helped ease the global food crisis will also be on the agenda of the meeting. The two presidents are also expected to hold a joint news conference following their meeting.

Turning to bilateral trade, Erdogan said the trade volume between Turkiye and Russia is $62 billion. “We are very glad that we are taking steps toward the target of reaching $100 billion,” he added.

Erdogan said Turkish Central Bank Governor, Hafize Gaye Erkan, also accompanied him during his visit.

“I believe that the meeting of our Central Bank governors is important in taking steps to use the domestic currency in bilateral relations,” he added.

