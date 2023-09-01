Middle East Monitor
Russia slams West for not adhering to conditions set in grain deal

September 1, 2023 at 2:48 pm

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Eduardo Gil Pinto (not seen) hold a joint news conference after their meeting in Caracas, Venezuela [Pedro Rances Mattey / Anadolu Agency]

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov yesterday said that Moscow values Turkiye’s foreign policy despite Western countries’ “suspicious initiatives.”

In a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in the Russian capital, Lavrov said that the West has not adhered to its pledges regarding the export of Russian grains, adding that his country will resume the implementation of the grain agreement when its conditions are met.

“As soon as measures are taken not on negotiating the Russian part of the Black Sea package, but measures to solve all those problems that remained unfulfilled, despite the promises of the UN Secretary General [Antonio Guterres], whose efforts we appreciate. As soon as the talks turn into concrete decisions, we will be ready to resume the Ukrainian part of the grain package on the same day,” Lavrov was quoted by the Russian news agency TASS as saying.

